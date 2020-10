కరోనాపై ఓటరు పైచేయి: ఈసీ సక్సెస్ - ప్రశాంతంగా ముగిసిన ఫస్ట్ ఫేజ్ - బీహార్ పోల్ ఫొటోలివి..

English summary

the first phase polling in 71 assembly constituencies of bihar assembly elections ends peacefully on wednesday. Voter turnout of 52.24% recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of Bihar Polls. Temperature Checks and Face Masks Mark Polling In Bihar, Voters Brave Pandemic To Exercise Franchise. Bihar is the first in country to go to for polls even as the world continues to be under the grip of Covid-19 pandemic.