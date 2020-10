థాక్రేలను వెంటాడుతున్న సుశాంత్ మృతి కేసు..బీహార్‌ ఎన్నికల్లో శివసేన సత్తా చాటుతుందా..?

Shiv Sena can contest in around 50 seats in the upcoming #BiharElections2020 . Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray will address virtual rallies: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/o3u7WajPhB

English summary

Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to hold virtual rallies to campaign for the party. The Sena is expected to contest around 50 seats in the three-phase election starting on October 28.