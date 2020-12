బీహార్: మాట నిలబెట్టుకున్న బీజేపీ -ఉచితంగా వ్యాక్సిన్లకు నితిశ్ కేబినెట్ ఆమోదం -19లక్షల ఉద్యోగాలపైనా

English summary

Giving nod to one of its poll promises, the newly formed JDU-BJP government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership on Tuesday approved free coronavirus vaccine for the people of the state. Apart from approving the free covid vaccine, the government in its cabinet meeting also talked about implementing Nitish Kumar's government vision document 'Saat Nischay Part-2'. The cabinet also discussed generating up to 20 lakh private, government jobs, one of its election promises.