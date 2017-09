ప్రారంభమైన బీజేపీ జాతీయ కార్యవర్గ సమావేశం, దిశానిర్దేశం చేయనున్న మోడీ

National

The BJP national executive meet on Monday is begin at 10 am at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. BJP leaders, Union ministers, state chief ministers, party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the national executive meeting at the Talkatora Stadium. Among those present on the stage are: Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Amit Shah, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and a host of other central ministers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are also present on the stage. While party President Amit Shah will be delivering the inaugural speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving the valedictory speech. PM Modi is likely to speak mostly on the economy. The BJP leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen its base in states like Odisha and West Bengal, where the party didn't fare too well in the 2014 general elections.