మమతా బెనర్జీ మంత్రాలు తప్పు .. తాను హిందువునన్న దీదీ వ్యాఖ్యలపై బిజెపి అభ్యర్థి సువేందు అధికారి ఫైర్

English summary

Mamata Banerjee's rendition of Hindu chants was mocked today by her one-time aide turned BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari, who slammed the Bengal Chief Minister's "I am a Hindu girl" comment. On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had recited passages of "Chandi-path" or chants for Goddess Durga and declared: "You cannot teach me Hinduism. I have shown you that I know the mantras to Goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kali and Durga. It is not how you do it, memorising some lines before the election and dropping them at meetings."