యూపీలో బీజేపీ జయకేతనం.. 16 మేయర్ స్థానాల్లో 14 బీజేపీ ఖాతాలోకి!

The BJP has won 14 mayoral seats in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls. The BSP, on the other hand has managed to win two seats. BJP's mayor candidates have won in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Agra, Firozabad, Ayodhya, Mathura, Lucknow, Kanpur, Saharanpur Jhansi and Bareilly, and Moradabad and the BSP has won in Aligarh and Meerut. The Uttar Pradesh civic polls were held in three phases. The civic polls are being seen as the first big test for Yogi Adityanath government's performance in the past seven months. UP Chief Minister Adityanath criss-crossed the state to woo voters in the name of development. Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress campaigns for the UP civic election were comparatively low-key. Both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati did not campaign for the civic polls 2017. In 2012, the BJP had won 10 out of 12 mayoral seats.