National

oi-Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

'KG Bopaiah was appointed as Pro Tem speaker even in 2008 by the then Governor. That time Bopaiah was 10 years younger than what he is today. Congress is thus raising hoax objection. The appointment of Bopaiah Ji is as per rules and regulations: Prakash Javadekar. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/9ZItjLT8d6

What the BJP has done is against the rule book. Ideally the senior most leader is supposed to hold that position: Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress on BJP MLA KG Bopaiah being appointed as pro-tem speaker. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/1qdqZDSqbl

English summary

K G Bopaiah the Virajpet MLA who took oath as the pro-tem speaker is not new to the job. He has handled controversial trust votes in the past which the BJP had won in 2010 when it was in power.