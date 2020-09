బాలీవుడ్ డ్రగ్స్ కేసు .. నేడు ఎన్సీబీ ముందుకు రకుల్..దీపికా పదుకొనే మేనేజర్ కరిష్మా ప్రకాష్ కూడా

English summary

In relation with the drugs matter and sushanth singh raj puth death the NCB will question Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Prakash, the manager of Deepika Padukone on Friday. Padukone, whose name has also come up in the case, will be questioned on Saturday.Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh's lawyers had said that she had not received the summons for questioning by the NCB. Shortly later, however, they confirmed having received the summons.