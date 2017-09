శోభనం రాత్రి వధువుతో గడిపితే వరుడికి ప్రాణహాని అంటూ.. మంత్రగాడి దురాగతం

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A newly married woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law and a tantrik on her wedding night, to ward off an evil eye cast on the husband and protect him from death. The in-laws, on the advice of the tantrik agreed to the alleged rape, says the victim who confronted them the morning after. The victim, a resident of Lisari gate area, was married to a cloth trader of Pilakhwa in Hapur district. On September 15, after the wedding ceremony, she was offered a drink laden with sedatives, reported the Hindustan Times.On the wedding night, instead of the husband, the tantrik and the brother-in-law entered the room and raped the victim.