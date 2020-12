సుడులు తిరుగుతూ..తీరం వైపు: దూసుకొస్తోన్న పెనుముప్పు: తీరాన్ని దాటేదెప్పుడో తేలింది

English summary

CHENNAI: The Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal and is centred about 370 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 600 km of Pamban and 770 km of Kanniyakumari. The met officials said the storm is likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening/night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph.