గుంతలో చితాభస్మం.. పైన ఓ మొక్క, గంగలో కలపొద్దు.. కేంద్రమంత్రి వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

Union Minister Satyapal Singh has appealed priests and Hindu spiritual leaders to create awareness among the people about the ever increasing pollution in Ganga river. Satyapal Singh said it was high time that people start thinking about preserving the nature and do their bit for it.Singh, who served as Mumbai Police Commissioner before joining politics in 2014, said that instead of the traditional ‘asthi visarjan‘ in Ganga, people should bury the ashes in ground and plant sapling on it.