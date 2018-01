National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu braces for its next churn in politics, following the death of former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader J. Jayalalithaa and grand old man and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder M. Karunanidhi’s retirement from active politics, 67-year-old actor Rajinikanth’s announcement on his political debut comes at a critical juncture.