English summary

Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced the date of CBSE 10th and 12th board exams. The examinations will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. The Union Education Minister, through a webinar held last year, had announced that CBSE 10 and 12 results will be announced by 15th July. He had also said that keeping in mind the interest of the students, the date sheet of CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2021 will be released at an appropriate time, on the board's official website.