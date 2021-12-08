బిపిన్ రావత్ హెలికాప్టర్ ప్రమాదం: క్షేమంగా రావాలని నేతల ట్వీట్లు, పలువురు షాక్

YouTube
    తమిళనాడు కూనురు దగ్గర ఆర్మీ హెలికాప్టర్ కూలిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ప్రమాద సమయంలో హెలికాప్టర్‌లో సీడీఎస్‌ జనరల్ బిపిన్‌ రావత్‌తో పాటు మరో ముగ్గురు ఆర్మీ ఉన్నతాధికారులు వున్నారు. ప్రమాదంలో 11 మంది మరణించినట్టు తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో బిపిన్‌ రావత్‌తో పాటు ఆయన భార్య కూడా ఉన్నట్టు సమాచారం. హెలికాప్టర్‌లో 14 మంది ఉండగా.. ముగ్గురు ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడ్డారు. వారి వివరాలను ఇంకా కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం తెలియజేయలేదు. రావత్ ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి గురించి ఉత్కంఠ నెలకొంది.

    ప్రమాదం జరిగిన చోటు.. ప్రదేశం బట్టి ఆ ముగ్గురు కూడా తీవ్రంగా గాయపడినట్టు తెలుస్తోంది. రావత్ గురించి ఆందోళన నెలకొంది. ఈ క్రమంలో నేతలు టెన్షన్‌కు గురవుతున్నారు. రావత్ క్షేమంగా తిరిగి రావాలని మధ్యప్రదేశ్ సీఎం శివరాజ్ సింగ్ చౌహాన్ ఆ భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థించారు. ఆప్ ఎమ్మెల్యే రాఘవ్ చద్దా కూడా ప్రార్థనలు చేశారు. ప్రమాదం గురించి షాక్‌నకు గురయ్యానని వివరించారు. అందులో రావత్ దంపతులు ఉన్నారని తెలిసి మరింత ఆశ్చర్యపోయానని వివరించారు. క్షేమంగా రావాలని కోరుకున్నారు.

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Leaders express shock, demand inquiry

    ప్రమాద ఘటనపై అనుమానాలు కూడా వస్తున్నాయి. దీంతో కాంగ్రెస్ విచారణ చేపట్టాలని డిమాండ్ చేసింది. ఆ పార్టీ నేత అభిషేక్ మను సింగ్వీ విచారణకు డిమాండ్ చేశారు. సహాయ చర్యలు విజయవంతం అవుతాయని శిరోమణి అకాలిదల్ చీఫ్ సుఖ్ బీర్ సింగ్ బాదల్ ఆశాభావం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    రావత్, ఆయన భార్య క్షేమంగా ఉన్నారని భావిస్తోన్నా అని రాహుల్ గాంధీ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ దిపేందర్ హుడా కూడా ఈ మేరకు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. రావత్ క్షేమంగా తిరిగి రావాలని కోరుకుంటున్నానని పౌర విమానయాన శాఖ మంత్రి సిందియా కోరుకున్నారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ప్రమాదం గురించి షాక్ తిన్నానని ఏపీ ప్రతిపక్ష నేత చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు అన్నారు. ఆ మేరకు ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. మమతా బెనర్జీ కూడా షాక్ తిన్నారు. ఆయన సురక్షితంగా రావాలని ప్రార్థనలు చేశారు.

    Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. eleven people have been confirmed dead in the incident.
