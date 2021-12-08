బిపిన్ రావత్ హెలికాప్టర్ ప్రమాదం: క్షేమంగా రావాలని నేతల ట్వీట్లు, పలువురు షాక్

తమిళనాడు కూనురు దగ్గర ఆర్మీ హెలికాప్టర్ కూలిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ప్రమాద సమయంలో హెలికాప్టర్‌లో సీడీఎస్‌ జనరల్ బిపిన్‌ రావత్‌తో పాటు మరో ముగ్గురు ఆర్మీ ఉన్నతాధికారులు వున్నారు. ప్రమాదంలో 11 మంది మరణించినట్టు తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో బిపిన్‌ రావత్‌తో పాటు ఆయన భార్య కూడా ఉన్నట్టు సమాచారం. హెలికాప్టర్‌లో 14 మంది ఉండగా.. ముగ్గురు ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడ్డారు. వారి వివరాలను ఇంకా కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం తెలియజేయలేదు. రావత్ ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి గురించి ఉత్కంఠ నెలకొంది.

ప్రమాదం జరిగిన చోటు.. ప్రదేశం బట్టి ఆ ముగ్గురు కూడా తీవ్రంగా గాయపడినట్టు తెలుస్తోంది. రావత్ గురించి ఆందోళన నెలకొంది. ఈ క్రమంలో నేతలు టెన్షన్‌కు గురవుతున్నారు. రావత్ క్షేమంగా తిరిగి రావాలని మధ్యప్రదేశ్ సీఎం శివరాజ్ సింగ్ చౌహాన్ ఆ భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థించారు. ఆప్ ఎమ్మెల్యే రాఘవ్ చద్దా కూడా ప్రార్థనలు చేశారు. ప్రమాదం గురించి షాక్‌నకు గురయ్యానని వివరించారు. అందులో రావత్ దంపతులు ఉన్నారని తెలిసి మరింత ఆశ్చర్యపోయానని వివరించారు. క్షేమంగా రావాలని కోరుకున్నారు.

ప్రమాద ఘటనపై అనుమానాలు కూడా వస్తున్నాయి. దీంతో కాంగ్రెస్ విచారణ చేపట్టాలని డిమాండ్ చేసింది. ఆ పార్టీ నేత అభిషేక్ మను సింగ్వీ విచారణకు డిమాండ్ చేశారు. సహాయ చర్యలు విజయవంతం అవుతాయని శిరోమణి అకాలిదల్ చీఫ్ సుఖ్ బీర్ సింగ్ బాదల్ ఆశాభావం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

రావత్, ఆయన భార్య క్షేమంగా ఉన్నారని భావిస్తోన్నా అని రాహుల్ గాంధీ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ దిపేందర్ హుడా కూడా ఈ మేరకు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. రావత్ క్షేమంగా తిరిగి రావాలని కోరుకుంటున్నానని పౌర విమానయాన శాఖ మంత్రి సిందియా కోరుకున్నారు. ఈ మేరకు ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ప్రమాదం గురించి షాక్ తిన్నానని ఏపీ ప్రతిపక్ష నేత చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు అన్నారు. ఆ మేరకు ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు. మమతా బెనర్జీ కూడా షాక్ తిన్నారు. ఆయన సురక్షితంగా రావాలని ప్రార్థనలు చేశారు.

Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened to learn about the crash of chopper ferrying our CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife. Praying for everyone's safety. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 8, 2021

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board.

I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 8, 2021

Shocked by the tragic Military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Prayers for all those who were on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his family and staff. Hope the rescue operation goes successful. https://t.co/XlyAEA4AhE — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 8, 2021

Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper.



Prayers for speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

तमिलनाडू के कुन्नूर में CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत को ले जा रहे सेना के हेलिकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की ख़बरें बेहद परेशान करने वाली हैं।



मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि हेलिकॉप्टर में सवार सभी लोग सकुशल हों। — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) December 8, 2021

Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2021

I am shocked to learn that an Army helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat Ji and 13 others has crashed in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with those who were onboard. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 8, 2021

Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor.



Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were onboard including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members. Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 8, 2021

Shocked to hear about the horrific news of the helicopter crash with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Ji, his family and colleagues on board. Hoping and praying for everyone's safety and well being.#Coonoor — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) December 8, 2021

I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor.



I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 8, 2021

