ప్రసవం కోసం వెళ్తే కడుపులో టవల్ పెట్టి కుట్లేసి గర్భిణీ ఉసురు తీసిన వైద్యులు .. భర్త ఫిర్యాదు

English summary

Doctors are playing with people's life . recently doctors of civil hospital chandigarh forgot towel in stomch of a patient and the patient was died . govt hospital doctors left towel in the womb of a pregnant lady. the patient suffered with a severe pain and consulted the doctor .The matter came to light after the woman’s husband, Ravinder Singh staged a sit-in protest outside the mother and child unit of the civil hospital and demanded stringent action against the operating doctors and the staff for gross negligence.