రెడీ అవుతోన్న చంద్రయాన్-3: ఇంకొద్ది రోజులే: ఈ సారి ఆర్బిటర్ లేకుండా: 4 కూడా

English summary

Chandrayaan-3, India's mission to Moon, is likely to be launched in early 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. However, unlike Chandrayaan-2, it will not have an orbiter, but will include a lander and a rover, he added. After the hard landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September last year, space agency ISRO had planned another mission to the Moon later this year.