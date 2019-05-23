  • search
  • Live TV
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
టీడీపీ కంచుకోటలు బద్దలుకొడుతున్న వైసీపీ
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ఛత్తీస్ గడ్ లో హోరాహోరీగా పోరు.. బీజీపీ కి టఫ్ ఫైట్ ఇస్తున్న కాంగ్రెస్

    By
    |

    మరిన్ని lok sabha election results 2019 వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    lok sabha election results 2019 bjp congress chhattisgarh బీజేపీ కాంగ్రెస్

    English summary
    The tribal state of Chhattisgarh voted in three phases for the 11 Lok sabha seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Though the BJP has always triumphed the state, it received a jolt in form of recent assembly poll results in which BJP was pummeled by the Congress and now only in Chattisgarh Congress is giving tough fight for BJP. Both parties are in leading 5 seats each
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019

    Oneindia బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్
    రోజంతా తాజా వార్తలను పొందండి

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+3400340
    CONG+88088
    OTH1100110
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP13013
    CONG000
    OTH202
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF606
    SKM505
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD81081
    BJP23023
    OTH10010
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP1500150
    TDP24024
    OTH101
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue