ఎస్పీ బాలు మరణానికి కారణమదే... ఎంత ప్రయత్నించినా కాపాడలేకపోయాం : చెన్నై ఎంజీఎం వైద్యులు

Here is the statement from the hospital management on SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise, 'Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam has been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th and commenced on life support measures since August 14th for severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He continued to be closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team in the critical care unit. He tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4th. In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, they regret to inform you that he has passed away on September 25th at 13:04 Hours."