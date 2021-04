English summary

CRPF Chief Kuldiep Singh has said that there was no intelligence or operational failure in the operation in Chhattisgarh that claimed lives 24 security personnel. He added that around 25-30 Maoists were also killed though the exact number is yet to be ascertained.There is no point in saying that there was some kind of intelligence or operational failure. Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Maoists would have not been killed," Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the Maoist attack, told .