ప్రతీకార దాడికి తేదీ, సమయం నిర్ణయించుకోండి .. పుల్వామా దాడిపై భద్రతా దళాలతో మోదీ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans slain in the Pulwama terror attacks will not go in vain. He said this is the message he wants to give to the people of India. "Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives and these sacrifices will not go in vain. The valour of our security forces has been witnessed by the country and there can be no one in our country who doubts their valour and bravery" the prime minister said. He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying of the proposed defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region in Jhansi. Prime Minister Modi said the Indian armed forces have been given free rein to retaliate against the perpetrators of the attack. "Permission granted to forces to decide on time and place for future action against terrorists", the PM said.