న్యూ ఢిల్లీ: సోష‌ల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫాంపై భారతీయ జ‌న‌తా పార్టీకి చెప్పుకోద‌గ్గ పేరు ఉంది. దానికి అనుగుణంగా ఫాలోవ‌ర్లూ ఉన్నారు. ఫేస్‌బుక్‌, ట్విట్ట‌ర్ వంటి ప్లాట్‌ఫాంల‌ను హ్యాండిల్ చేయ‌ద‌గ్గ స‌త్తా కూడా ఆ పార్టీకి ఉంది. వీకెండ్స్‌ల‌ల్లో బీజేపీ అధికారిక ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ఖాతాలో స‌ర‌దా కోసమో లేక చుర‌క‌లు అంటించ‌డానికో తెలియ‌ట్లేదు గానీ.. కొంత‌మంది నెటిజ‌న్లు బీజేపీని టార్గెట్‌గా చేసుకున్నారు. ట్విస్ట్ ఏమిటంటే- ఈ టైప్ నెటిజన్లు ఏ పార్టీకి చెందిన వారు కాదు. ట్విట్ట‌ర్ వేదిక‌గా త‌మలోని సృజ‌నాత్మ‌క‌ను బ‌య‌ట పెట్టేసుకోవ‌డానికి బీజేపీని ఓ సెంట‌ర్ పాయింట్‌గా చేసుకుంటార‌న్న మాట‌!అప్పుడ‌ప్పుడు కొంద‌రు కాంగ్రెస్ నేతాశ్రీలు కూడా వారితో చేయి క‌లుపుతుంటారు. బీజేపీ గానీ, మోడీ గానీ అమిత్‌షా గానీ.. ఎవ్వ‌రైనా ఒక్క‌టే అన్న‌ట్టుగా చెణుకులు, చుర‌క‌లు అంటిస్తుంటారు.

మొన్నామ‌ధ్య న‌రేంద్ర‌మోడీ ఓ నేష‌న‌ల్ ఛాన‌ల్‌కు ఓ ఇంట‌ర్వ్యూ ఇచ్చారు. పాకిస్తాన్‌లోని బాలాకోట్‌పై వైమానిక దాడులు, స‌ర్జిక‌ల్ స్ట్రైక్స్ వంటి అంశాల‌పై మోడీ మాట్లాడారు. బాలాకోట్ ఎయిర్ స్ట్రైక్స్ కు ముందు వాతావరణ విషయాలను కూడా పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకున్నామని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా ఆయ‌న ఇంట‌ర్వ్యూలో ఎక్కువ సార్లు క్లౌడ్‌, క్లౌడ్ క‌వ‌ర్, రాడార్‌ అనే ప‌దాలు దొర్లిన‌ట్టున్నాయి. ఇక అంతే! వాటిని అడ్డు పెట్టుకుని ఓ ఆట ఆడారు నెటిజ‌న్లు. ఆ ఛాన‌ల్‌కు ఇచ్చిన ఇంట‌ర్వ్యూలో ఓ చిన్న పార్ట్‌ను క‌త్తిరించేసి, సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. అందులో మోడీ వాడిన ప‌దాల‌కు అనుగుణంగా ఫొటోలు, వ‌ర్ణ‌న‌లు చేస్తూ చెల‌రేగిపోయారు. సాధార‌ణ ప‌రిభాష‌లో చెప్పాలంటే న‌రేంద్ర మోడీ గాలి తీసేశారు. సామాజిక, రాజకీయ అంశాలపై మన నెటిజన్లకు ఉన్న సృజనాత్మతకు జోహార్ చెప్పాలనిపిస్తుంది.

"ISRO wasn't ready for the moon mission. The experts had their doubts. I told them to attempt it on the Full Moon Day because then they will have more area to land on. Vidya kasam." - Our scientist PM — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) May 12, 2019

He's one step away from saying he was the pilot... https://t.co/sQhCnTwrWu — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 11, 2019

FYI @narendramodi the radar to detect planes,cloud or no cloud has been there for decades. Even for the stealth ones. If not, other country’s planes would be crisscrossing the skies firing away at will 🙄

This is what happens when you’re stuck in the past. Get with it Uncle ji. https://t.co/sKYTAmz6jz — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 12, 2019

Actual photo of Pakistani radar on the day of the Balakot strike. #WahModiJiWah #EntireCloudCover pic.twitter.com/QkcpcvctvC — Berozgar Chowkidar Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) May 12, 2019

Yeah cloud cover me surgical strikes ....😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AMZo97WOQ5 — Ashwin (@Ashwin_Gour) May 12, 2019

Modi ji before Balakot air strike. pic.twitter.com/mTdUxY57HF — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) May 11, 2019

It was a cloudy and raining when Nirav Modi, Vijay Malya and Choksi escaped from India. — Supariman™ (@SupariMan_) May 11, 2019

"Sir how will you get out of India undetected?"

Vijay Mallya:.... pic.twitter.com/O4Q8vqF9n8 — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) May 12, 2019

National security is not something to be trifled with. Such an irresponsible statement from Modi is highly damaging. Somebody like this can’t remain India’s PM. https://t.co/wK992b1kuJ — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 11, 2019

