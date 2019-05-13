  • search
  • Live TV
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
వెంటనే సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేసుకోండి  
ఒడిశాలో ప్రధాని మోడీ.. ఫొని ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో ఏరియల్ సర్వే..
View Sample
వేగవంతమైన అలర్ట్స్ కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    క్లౌడ్ కవర్ రాడార్ థియరీ: నరేంద్ర మోడీతో నెటిజ‌న్ల ఎకసెక్కాలు!

    By
    |

    న్యూ ఢిల్లీ: సోష‌ల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫాంపై భారతీయ జ‌న‌తా పార్టీకి చెప్పుకోద‌గ్గ పేరు ఉంది. దానికి అనుగుణంగా ఫాలోవ‌ర్లూ ఉన్నారు. ఫేస్‌బుక్‌, ట్విట్ట‌ర్ వంటి ప్లాట్‌ఫాంల‌ను హ్యాండిల్ చేయ‌ద‌గ్గ స‌త్తా కూడా ఆ పార్టీకి ఉంది. వీకెండ్స్‌ల‌ల్లో బీజేపీ అధికారిక ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ఖాతాలో స‌ర‌దా కోసమో లేక చుర‌క‌లు అంటించ‌డానికో తెలియ‌ట్లేదు గానీ.. కొంత‌మంది నెటిజ‌న్లు బీజేపీని టార్గెట్‌గా చేసుకున్నారు. ట్విస్ట్ ఏమిటంటే- ఈ టైప్ నెటిజన్లు ఏ పార్టీకి చెందిన వారు కాదు. ట్విట్ట‌ర్ వేదిక‌గా త‌మలోని సృజ‌నాత్మ‌క‌ను బ‌య‌ట పెట్టేసుకోవ‌డానికి బీజేపీని ఓ సెంట‌ర్ పాయింట్‌గా చేసుకుంటార‌న్న మాట‌!అప్పుడ‌ప్పుడు కొంద‌రు కాంగ్రెస్ నేతాశ్రీలు కూడా వారితో చేయి క‌లుపుతుంటారు. బీజేపీ గానీ, మోడీ గానీ అమిత్‌షా గానీ.. ఎవ్వ‌రైనా ఒక్క‌టే అన్న‌ట్టుగా చెణుకులు, చుర‌క‌లు అంటిస్తుంటారు.

    Cloud cover and radar theory: Why Twitter is on cloud 9 after the Prime Ministers statement

    మొన్నామ‌ధ్య న‌రేంద్ర‌మోడీ ఓ నేష‌న‌ల్ ఛాన‌ల్‌కు ఓ ఇంట‌ర్వ్యూ ఇచ్చారు. పాకిస్తాన్‌లోని బాలాకోట్‌పై వైమానిక దాడులు, స‌ర్జిక‌ల్ స్ట్రైక్స్ వంటి అంశాల‌పై మోడీ మాట్లాడారు. బాలాకోట్ ఎయిర్ స్ట్రైక్స్ కు ముందు వాతావరణ విషయాలను కూడా పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకున్నామని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా ఆయ‌న ఇంట‌ర్వ్యూలో ఎక్కువ సార్లు క్లౌడ్‌, క్లౌడ్ క‌వ‌ర్, రాడార్‌ అనే ప‌దాలు దొర్లిన‌ట్టున్నాయి. ఇక అంతే! వాటిని అడ్డు పెట్టుకుని ఓ ఆట ఆడారు నెటిజ‌న్లు. ఆ ఛాన‌ల్‌కు ఇచ్చిన ఇంట‌ర్వ్యూలో ఓ చిన్న పార్ట్‌ను క‌త్తిరించేసి, సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. అందులో మోడీ వాడిన ప‌దాల‌కు అనుగుణంగా ఫొటోలు, వ‌ర్ణ‌న‌లు చేస్తూ చెల‌రేగిపోయారు. సాధార‌ణ ప‌రిభాష‌లో చెప్పాలంటే న‌రేంద్ర మోడీ గాలి తీసేశారు. సామాజిక, రాజకీయ అంశాలపై మన నెటిజన్లకు ఉన్న సృజనాత్మతకు జోహార్ చెప్పాలనిపిస్తుంది.

    తెలుగు మ్యాట్రిమోనిలో మీకు నచ్చిన జీవిత భాగస్వామి ఎంపికలు - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    lok-sabha-home

    మరిన్ని నరేంద్ర మోడీ వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    నరేంద్ర మోడీ బీజేపీ ట్విట్టర్ సోషల్ మీడియా ప్రధానమంత్రి నెటిజన్లు

    English summary
    A now deleted video, shared from the official handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party, shook Twitter out of its leisurely Saturday stupor. And the memes that followed were just priceless! For most of us hunting for entertainment on the world wide web, this was the silver lining in the 'cloud' moment!
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 19:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019

    Oneindia బ్రేకింగ్ న్యూస్
    రోజంతా తాజా వార్తలను పొందండి

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue