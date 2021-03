అమెరికా రక్షణ కార్యదర్శితో ప్రధాని మోదీ భేటీ... ద్వైపాక్షిక సంబంధాల బలోపేతం చర్చ...

Pleasure to meet U.S. @SecDef Lloyd Austin today. Conveyed my best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden . India and US are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good. pic.twitter.com/Z1AoGJlzFX

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met visiting US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday. Lloyd is on a three-day visit to India, the first by a senior minister under Joe Biden’s presidency, to further boost bilateral defence and security ties amid China's growing military assertiveness in the the Indo-Pacific region.