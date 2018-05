కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్ మరో వివాదాస్పద నిర్ణయం: మళ్లీ సుప్రీంకు కాంగ్రెస్, జేడీఎస్!

National

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala appoints Prabhuling K Navadgi as the Advocate General for the state of Karnataka in place of Madhusudan R Naik, who has resigned from the post.

English summary

The Congress-JD(S) combine on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the decision of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to nominate an Anglo-Indian member to the Assembly, saying it should not be done till the floor test in the House.