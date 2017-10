ఇటు కాకలు తీరిన యోధుడు వీరభద్రుడు: అటు కమలనాథుల ఉమ్మడి పోరు

National

Stuck between a Congress – BJP political polarity since the early 1990s, Himachal Pradesh is to hold another general assembly election drawn on the same battle-lines, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission. Chief Election commissioner AK Joti announced that the last date of filing nomination is October 23, polling would take place on November 9, but the result would be declared only after polling for Gujarat assembly is over on December 18.