Ramesh Babu

English summary

An Uttar Pradesh Congress Muslim leader on Thursday claimed that he was barred from filing nomination to challenge Rahul Gandhi for the party top post. Rahul Gandhi can't run Congress on his own: Times Now survey finds. The Congress officials rejected my application for the election to party president post. No valid reason was cited for rejection, said Ayub Ali. Notably, Shehzad Poonawalla was the first Congress leader who had alleged that the party president's election was rigged to favour Rahul Gandhi.