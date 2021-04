కుంభమేళాలో కరోనా విలయం .. 30 మంది నాగ సాధువులకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్

English summary

30 sadhus participating in the mega Kumbh Mela at Uttarakhand's Haridwar have tested positive for COVID-19, including Mahant Narendra Giri, the leader of the All India Akhada Parishad, who has been admitted to the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Rishikesh.Another prominent sadhu - Swami Kapil Dev from Madhya Pradesh, who was the leader of the Maha Nirvani Akhada, died while being treated for a coronavirus infection at a private hospital in Dehradun; he had been transferred from a facility in Rishikesh.