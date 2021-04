దేశంలో దారుణంగా కరోనా స్థితి ... వివిధ రాష్ట్రాల్లో తాజా పరిస్థితి ఇదే !

English summary

Corona is creating tension in India. The availability of beds in hospitals, the supply of oxygen and the availability of emergency medicines have become a challenge for the Central and State Governments as the covid extract has increased exponentially. The conditions that are creating the corona epidemic turmoil in various states are causing serious concern. The latest situation in the states affected by the corona epidemic is worrying. Attempts are being made to control corona with night curfews, lockdowns and tough decisions.