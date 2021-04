కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ ధరల రగడ : కేంద్రం , ప్రధాని మోడీపై విరుచుకుపడిన సోనియా గాంధీ , మమతా బెనర్జీ

One nation, one party, one leader shouts BJP all the time but to save lives they can’t have one price for vaccine. Every Indian needs free vaccine, regardless of age, caste, creed, location. GoI must fix ONE price for Covid vaccine irrespective of who pays— Centre or the States.

English summary

Opposing the two different prices for Covid-19 vaccine in the country, Opposition parties have stated they will not accept the two different prices. While Rahul Gandhi and Telangana minister KTR have already been targeted and criticizedthe center , Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have also outraged on the Modi government.