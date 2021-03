62వేలకు పైగా కొత్త కేసులు,289మరణాలతో కరోనా కల్లోలం .. ప్రమాదపుటంచుల్లో భారత్

English summary

A total of 62,267 new infections of Covid-19 were reported across India on Friday, the highest single-day increase in cases since October 16, as the country’s second wave of the continued to push case numbers up. For the first time in 160 days, India’s daily Covid-19 tally crossed 60,000 with Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat recording the most number of cases. The country also recorded 289 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since December 30.