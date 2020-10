English summary

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has said she feared for her life when she was in Bihar recently campaigning for an LJP candidate in the assembly election. The leader, however, has denied the allegations. Ameesha Patel said she “could have been raped and killed” while she was on the campaign trail in Bihar's Daudnagar and that she “had to play along” to save her life and “get out”.