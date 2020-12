కరోనా విలయం: మళ్లీ పెరిగిన వ్యాప్తి -దేశంలో కొత్తగా 26,624 కేసులు, 341 మరణాలు -1కోటి దాటి పైపైకి..

English summary

India added 26,624 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,00,31,223, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. 341 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,45,447. The number of fresh infections is 5.8 per cent higher than Saturday when the country registered 25,152 cases to take the total infections to over one crore mark.