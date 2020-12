కరోనా విలయం: వరుసగా 7వరోజు -దేశంలో కొత్తగా 36,011 కేసులు, 482 మరణాలు -భారీగా రికవరీలు

English summary

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new cases in a day, while 91,00,792 people have recuperated from the disease so far, according to the Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 1,40,182 with the coronavirus claiming 482 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,03,248 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.