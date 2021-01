It's probably a social experiment by a budding student of English and popular culture with time on her hands. I wouldn't be surprised if the reaction becomes the topic her a future thesis proposal! I don't think she is really as thoughtless as some assume.

BBC Wales viewers were left in stitches Tuesday evening when a guest appeared on a news programme with a very explicit item on the shelves behind her. Yvette Amos appeared on news programme BBC Wales Today via video link to talk about her experience of unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Independent. However, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice a rather rude object behind her during the interview.