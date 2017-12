వణికిస్తున్న ‘ఒఖీ’ తుపాన్.. సైన్యం సాహసోపేత రెస్క్యూ..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard continued the search for missing fishermen using ships, Dornier aircraft and helicopters in the "rough sea" off Kerala and Lakshadweep in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi.While INS Nireekshak, INS Jamuna, and INS Sagardhwani are continuing search and rescue operations in their designated areas along the coast off Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, two ships INS Shardul and INS Sharda are heading towards Lakshadweep, a defence spokesman said.