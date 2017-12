ఛోటా రాజన్ హత్యకు దావూద్ ప్లాన్! జైలులోనే అంతమొందించేందుకు డీ గ్యాంగ్ ప్రయత్నం!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Dawood may have been planning to eliminate Chhota Rajan in Tihar Jail and has sought Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana's help for the same. Intelligence shared this information with the Tihar Jail officials about two-weeks ago, after which Rajan's security in the jail has been beefed up. The inputs also said that Dawood's plan came to light after Bawana's aides were heard boasting about the plot when they were drunk and this information was overheard by certain agencies who then alerted the officials