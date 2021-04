English summary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invoked emergency provisions on Friday to grant the Armed Forces special powers. This decision will enable the Armed Forces to set up and operate Covid-19 quarantine centres and hospitals. Over the past month, all three arms of the Armed Forces have been roped in to assist the country in the fierce battle against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The DRDO and ITBP have already set up isolation and treatment facilities for Covid patients in Delhi, Lucknow and other parts of the country.