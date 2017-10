ప్రైవేటు పాఠశాలలకు శుభవార్త! 15 శాతం ఫీజు పెంపునకు ప్రభుత్వం నిర్ణయం!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Directorate of Education has allowed unaided private schools on DDA land to increase their fees by 15% as an "interim" measure to comply with the seventh pay commission recommendations.Delhi government officials justified the move saying it will take them time to audit school accounts, and so it will be easier for parents to pay an increased fee consistently instead of a bulk sum (including arrears) at the end of a year — when the audit is completed.