పొరుగున గడ్డి దగ్దం.. హస్తిన వాసికి సంకటం

National

Swetha

English summary

Air quality in Delhi is set to worsen in the next few days, but this time the city has no one but itself to blame, least of all paddy stubble-burning in Haryana and Punjab. This conclusion can be drawn going by the forecast of the India Meteorological Department and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and their observations on the prevailing weather conditions.