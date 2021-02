ఢిల్లీలో హై అలెర్ట్ : డ్రోన్స్ తో నిఘా, దుర్భేద్యమైన కోటని తలపిస్తూ ఢిల్లీలో భద్రత

To assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order situation amid 'Chakka Jaam' call by farmers, Paramilitary Forces have been deployed at various parts of Delhi-NCR including borders. pic.twitter.com/J9Js2LLH1B

English summary

The police have also deployed drone in the national capital to monitor the situation. At least 12 Metro stations in the national capital have also been put on alert.The 'chakka jam' is being staged as a symbolic protest against the internet suspension and the extra security around the protest areas at Delhi borders.