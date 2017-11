ఇక బతకడం కష్టమే! గ్యాస్ చాంబర్ లా మారిన ఢిల్లీ.. స్కూళ్లకు నిరవధిక సెలవులు..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A blanket of smog has engulfed the Delhi city on Wednesday as well. Air quality levels in areas like Lodhi Road continue to be in the ‘severe’ category, with high levels of pollutants PM10 and PM2.5 in the air. Many students in the city are complaining about itching in throat and eyes because of the pollution levels in the city. “This is very problematic, I cannot even take a few steps without this (inhaler), apart from breathing issues there is itching in eyes also,” a resident was quoted by ANI. As per Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the air quality is going to remain the same in Delhi for atleast the next two days. All schools in Ghaziabad have also been ordered to stay closed by the district magistrate because of the worsening pollution levels in the NCR region. District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari also announced that all construction activities in the region would reamin suspended for atleast a week.