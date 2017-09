డేరా బాబాకు వ్యతిరేకంగా మాట్లాడిన అందర్నీ ఖతం చేస్తాం: ‘ఖుర్బానీ లీగ్’ హెచ్చరిక లేఖ

National

Ramesh Babu

The 'Qurbani League' of Dera Sacha Sauda has reportedly issued a threat letter to kill journalists, Haryana police officers and former Dera followers who have spoken against its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. As per media reports, the letter has mentioned names of some media channels while coming out in defence of their chief, who is currently serving his 20-year jail sentence in a 2002 rape case. The letter has also accused the ruling BJP government and the Haryana government of cheating Dera Sacha Sauda. It also stated, "at least 200 children of Dera, who are ready to commit suicide, will take revenge from people who stood against Gurmeet Ram Rahim".