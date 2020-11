అక్కడ మెరిసేవన్నీ వజ్రాలేనా ... నాగాలాండ్ బొగ్గుగనుల్లో వజ్రాల వేట.. ఎగబడుతున్న జనం

English summary

A village in the state's Mon district, known for good quality coal, is witnessing a mad rush of diamond hunters after a villager had stumbled upon a glittering stone while farming two days ago.Official sources said the locals of Wanching were digging all over in search of the "precious" stones. The district administration is trying to figure out if they are indeed diamonds or merely glittering stones like quartz.The discovery of four-five glittering stones has excited the villagers so much that they are digging all over.