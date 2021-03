దీదీకి షాక్ .. బెంగాల్ ఎన్నికలకు ముందు బిజెపిలో చేరిన టీఎంసీ మాజీ ఎంపి దినేష్ త్రివేది

English summary

Former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi today joined the BJP, the latest in a long list of such defections over the past many months. Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as TMC MP in Rajya Sabha on 12 February, has joined the BJP in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda in Delhi. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also present.