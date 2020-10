మీ ఇళ్లల్లో కరెంట్ ఉండాలో.. దీపం బుడ్డీ ఉండాలో తేల్చుకోండి : బీహార్ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో నితీశ్

English summary

Attacking RJD, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed people to not get misled by those who "ignored women and backward classes" in their rule. "Earlier even cities did not have electricity, but now we have ended the lantern era and every household gets power now," Kumar said in an election rally in Parbatta. The second phase of Bihar polls will be held on Novermber 3 and the third and the last phase on November 7.