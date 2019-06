English summary

jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday asked militants to give up arms and invited them to hold talks, saying dialogue is the only way through which they can get what they want within the ambit of the Constitution. He said India cannot be made to bow through violence. “Take everything from us, we will give our life, but through love and dialogue. For that (PM) Narendra Modi is ready, we are ready. Come to the dialogue table and take it forward,” Malik said at a marathon press briefing on the achievements of his administration.