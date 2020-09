డ్రగ్స్ కేసు .. తన ముఖం దగ్గర బూటుకాలు పెట్టి హింస.. ఎన్సీబీ అధికారులపై క్షితిజ్ ప్రసాద్ ఆరోపణలు

English summary

Film executive Kshitij Prasad, who was arrested last week by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a widening drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death, was "harassed and blackmailed" by the officers of the anti-drugs probe agency, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde told a Mumbai court . Mr Prasad was "forced to falsely implicate" filmmaker Karan Johar and his other top executives, the lawyer underlined.