దీదీకి ఈసీ షాక్: నందిగ్రామ్ రీకౌంటింగ్ లేదు -రాత్రికి మమత రాజీనామా, కొత్త సీఎంకు గవర్నర్ సిఫార్సు?

English summary

The Election Commission has rejected the Trinamool Congress's appeal for a recount of votes at Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had faced her aide-turned- arch rival Suvendu Adhikari. The Returning Officer has said that the result will be officially declared after the VVPAT slips are tallied with the votes on the Electronic Voting Machines. After Mega Win, Mamata Banerjee To Stake Claim To Form Govt At 7 PM On Monday