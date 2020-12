ED attaches Haailand Amusement Park in Andhra Pradesh, shares of various companies, plant & machinery and 2,809 landed properties located in AP, Karnataka, Orissa, Telangana, TN, totalling to Rs 4,109 crores under PMLA in an agri gold ponzi fraud case: Enforcement Directorate

