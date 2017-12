National

Ramesh Babu

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan will not be prosecuted in the high-profile Adarsh Housing Society scam case, at least for now, the Bombay High Court ruled today.Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had earlier given his sanction to prosecute Chavan, who was asked by the Congress party to resign as CM after being implicated in the housing scam. The Bombay High Court, ruling on a challenge filed by Chavan, today set aside that sanction while finding that the Central Bureau of Investigation had failed to present fresh evidence while seeking the governor's sanction to prosecute the former chief minister.