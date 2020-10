నకిలీ యూనివర్సిటీలు .. ఫేక్ డాక్టరేట్ లు ... పైసల కోసం గలీజ్ దందా

English summary

The police, who focused on the fake universities and the fake doctorates were shocked to find out what was actually going on. Just for ten thousand rupees, there is no need to qualify. No services are required. Doctoral degrees are awarded by administrators of fake universities. These fake universities are arbitrarily selling fake doctorates using social media and advertising through agents. Not only in the Telugu states, but also in other states, this counterfeiting is rampant.